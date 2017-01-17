Weekend storm wrap-up
After a stormy weekend across Humboldt County a break in the wet, windy weather is forecast this week into the weekend. National Weather Service Eureka meteorologists Brad Charboneau said Tuesday is expected to be sunny, Wednesday is forecast to have a chance of showers and the rest of the week through the weekend will be sunny.
