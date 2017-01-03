Weekend storm soaks Humboldt County, another one arriving Tuesday
Two wet storms over the weekend left Humboldt County soaked and more wet, windy weather is in store early this week. According to National Weather Service Eureka meteorologist Jeff Tonkin, by 4:30 p.m. Sunday over a half inch of rain fell in the Humboldt Bay area, the airport in McKinleyville in the previous 24 hours.
