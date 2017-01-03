ViewsLast Chance

ViewsLast Chance

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: North Coast Journal Weekly Politics

Back in November a dear friend and I took our annual trip to Ashland, Oregon, to enjoy the fall leaves in Lithia Park. I love most of the drive, first up the coast along U.S. Highway 101 and then following the Smith River Valley on U.S. Route 199.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Coast Journal Weekly Politics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
KS Wild rep Nurelle Harrigan haunted by RICOH case 12 hr Big dick Bob 1
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 21 hr wipe out 810
red light moving around & above to the right of... (Jul '15) Jan 1 Bonate 2
News Skeleton found in rural Loleta (Sep '09) Jan 1 El Donaldovitch 32
Cab Fare to La Paz? Jan 1 trumpotang 1
News CVS giving away free flu shots to uninsured cus... (Sep '10) Dec 31 trailer park 4 tt... 7
Feb 3 Min Wage 2 B $15 a DAY Dec 31 bonx boozzy 1
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,638 • Total comments across all topics: 277,642,125

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC