Unemployment rate flat at 4.5 percent in December

Humboldt County's unemployment rate stayed flat at 4.5 percent in December, ending 2016 with a steady rate of job growth and 400 more jobs overall than it started with, according to a report from the Employment Development Department released Friday. A month earlier the final seasonally adjusted rate was also 4.5 percent.

