The SetlistCome Together
Somewhere and some time ago, I remember hearing the idea posited that music had the power, if we'd only let it, to stop war and aggression. It was phrased a bit more eloquently than that and perhaps not as naively, but the thinking went something like this: Imagine that soldiers on two different sides of a battle were entrenched and in their respective foxholes or whatever, waiting for the orders to give it another go.
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12)
|Tue
|Dr Psych you
|7
|Omg, im stuck!!
|Jan 23
|La Nauzia
|3
|Forensic scientists say Dickson case is priority (Aug '08)
|Jan 20
|Darth
|17
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Jan 19
|painterdavegln
|811
|Hash receives 11 years in prison (Jan '09)
|Jan 17
|Debbie
|87
|Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09)
|Jan 16
|Callme TRUMP
|69
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
