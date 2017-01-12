The Second Half: Exploring interests

The Second Half: Exploring interests

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Times-Standard

On a recent frosty winter afternoon, with our wood stove raging and two sleeping pets at my feet, I cozied into the couch for a leisurely look at HSU OLLI's course catalog for the spring. It may have been a little like how people used to wander through the Sears catalog.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09) 12 hr Callme TRUMP 69
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) 18 hr Hongdae Hunk 77
News Arcata man arrested after police recover missin... (Jul '08) Jan 13 Hogan68 22
JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07) Jan 10 Jae 384
Cab Ride to Schenectady Please Jan 9 Outta HEER 1
Palin Sells Souvenir Jockstrap Collection Jan 7 auctioneer sneer 1
KS Wild rep Nurelle Harrigan haunted by RICOH case Jan 5 Big dick Bob 1
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,098 • Total comments across all topics: 277,986,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC