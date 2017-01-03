Tailwaggers II opens in Old Town Eureka

Tailwaggers II opens in Old Town Eureka

Like the original Tailwaggers shop in Eureka's Henderson Center, TW2 exists solely to raise money to support Sequoia Humane Society, a no-kill animal shelter at 6073 Loma Ave. in Eureka. “One hundred percent of the profits go to Sequoia Humane Society,” said Celeste Thaine, an employee of the Sequoia Humane Society.

