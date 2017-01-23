Squires property shuttered
A Eureka resident said he was told Monday that the G Street house he's been living in for the past year, owned by Floyd Squires, was being condemned and he had an hour and a half to move out before the doors get boarded up. “The building department of the city of Eureka decided today to condemn the house at 1635 G St.,” Timothy H. Bayless said, adding he was notified around 3:30 p.m. that he had to be out by 5 p.m. This is the most recent chapter in a drawn out dispute between the city and Squires, who owns several other rental properties in Eureka that city officials say also may pose a risk to tenants.
