Southern Humboldt Community Park wins over Humboldt County planners
Humboldt County Planning Commission members invited the kids of parents in support of the park up to the podium to witness the committee's vote for the proposed park plan. Kids play area was a big part of the support for the park plan and repeated by many in attendance at the Thursday night meeting in Eureka.
