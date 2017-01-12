Sheriffa s office searches for suspects after robbery at Subway
On Thursday, January 12, 2017 at approximately 7:11 p.m. Humboldt County Deputy Sheriff's responded the Subway sandwich shop in the 1600 block of Myrtle Ave in Eureka for a report of a robbery that had just occurred. Deputies spoke with the reporting party who stated two suspects entered the business, brandished a firearm and demanded cash.
