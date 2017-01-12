Sheriffa s office searches for suspec...

Sheriffa s office searches for suspects after robbery at Subway

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Times-Standard

On Thursday, January 12, 2017 at approximately 7:11 p.m. Humboldt County Deputy Sheriff's responded the Subway sandwich shop in the 1600 block of Myrtle Ave in Eureka for a report of a robbery that had just occurred. Deputies spoke with the reporting party who stated two suspects entered the business, brandished a firearm and demanded cash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09) Fri Skyhunter 68
News Arcata man arrested after police recover missin... (Jul '08) Fri Hogan68 22
JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07) Jan 10 Jae 384
Cab Ride to Schenectady Please Jan 9 Outta HEER 1
Palin Sells Souvenir Jockstrap Collection Jan 7 auctioneer sneer 1
KS Wild rep Nurelle Harrigan haunted by RICOH case Jan 5 Big dick Bob 1
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) Jan 4 wipe out 810
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Cuba
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,300 • Total comments across all topics: 277,924,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC