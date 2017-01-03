Shelter supplies decline as temperatu...

Shelter supplies decline as temperatures hit below freezing

With temperatures reaching below freezing Thursday night, dipping to 25 degrees, homeless residents in Humboldt County are struggling to find warmth, shelter and a place to rest without the risk of hypothermia or freezing to death. Thursday night was set to be the coldest going into the weekend, with lows of about 25 to 30 across the Humboldt Bay area, according to Eureka National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Aylward.

