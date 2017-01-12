Selma home completely destroyed in fire

Selma home completely destroyed in fire

The Illinois Valley Fire Department and Rural Metro Fire crews responded to the 200 block of Hogue drive just after 7 PM for the reported structure fire. When they arrived, the house was completely engulfed in flames.

