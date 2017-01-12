Selma home completely destroyed in fire
The Illinois Valley Fire Department and Rural Metro Fire crews responded to the 200 block of Hogue drive just after 7 PM for the reported structure fire. When they arrived, the house was completely engulfed in flames.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09)
|24 min
|Callme TRUMP
|69
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|6 hr
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
|Arcata man arrested after police recover missin... (Jul '08)
|Jan 13
|Hogan68
|22
|JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07)
|Jan 10
|Jae
|384
|Cab Ride to Schenectady Please
|Jan 9
|Outta HEER
|1
|Palin Sells Souvenir Jockstrap Collection
|Jan 7
|auctioneer sneer
|1
|KS Wild rep Nurelle Harrigan haunted by RICOH case
|Jan 5
|Big dick Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC