Scattered snow showers expected through Tuesday night
The New Year started off with snow seen at higher altitudes across Humboldt County spurring chain requirements on some county roads and snow is still possible through Tuesday night. According to a Humboldt County Public Works Department report, no county maintained roads were closed when the report was sent on Monday afternoon.
