Road Map to Help Northern California Fishing Communities Thrive
Humboldt State University researchers have been awarded a $271,000 federal grant to help two Northern California fishing communities improve the social, economic, and environmental sustainability of their waterfronts. "Our North Coast fishing communities depend on the latest research to make their waterfronts as sustainable as possible," said Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael.
