Rain to return mid-week

Rain to return mid-week

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times-Standard

A sunny start to the week is forecast to give way to more gloomy weather with a return to the usual Humboldt County winter weather by Wednesday. “From what I'm seeing I'm thinking Wednesday evening through about Friday morning will be the best time for the most widespread and heavy rainfalls,” National Weather Service Eureka meteorologist Patrick Doll said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 25 min DavidFMilleriiiphd 813
News L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08) Jan 27 CarToonerville 134
News Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12) Jan 24 Dr Psych you 7
Omg, im stuck!! Jan 23 La Nauzia 3
News Forensic scientists say Dickson case is priority (Aug '08) Jan 20 Darth 17
News Hash receives 11 years in prison (Jan '09) Jan 17 Debbie 87
News Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09) Jan 16 Callme TRUMP 69
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,286 • Total comments across all topics: 278,411,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC