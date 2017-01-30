Rain to return mid-week
A sunny start to the week is forecast to give way to more gloomy weather with a return to the usual Humboldt County winter weather by Wednesday. “From what I'm seeing I'm thinking Wednesday evening through about Friday morning will be the best time for the most widespread and heavy rainfalls,” National Weather Service Eureka meteorologist Patrick Doll said.
