Quilting treasures revealed at trunk ...

Quilting treasures revealed at trunk show

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Times-Standard

Fiber artist Gerry Smeltzer will present a trunk show at the monthly meeting of the Redwood Empire Quilters Guild Thursday at the Redwood Acres Home Ec Building, 3750 Harris St. in Eureka. The event will begin with a social at 6:30 p.m. followed by Smeltzer's presentation and trunk show at 7 p.m., when one can expect to see quilted jackets, whimsical wall hangings, soft sculptured dolls and Challenge Quilts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 3 hr DavidFMilleriiiphd 813
News L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08) Jan 27 CarToonerville 134
News Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12) Jan 24 Dr Psych you 7
Omg, im stuck!! Jan 23 La Nauzia 3
News Forensic scientists say Dickson case is priority (Aug '08) Jan 20 Darth 17
News Hash receives 11 years in prison (Jan '09) Jan 17 Debbie 87
News Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09) Jan 16 Callme TRUMP 69
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,264 • Total comments across all topics: 278,414,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC