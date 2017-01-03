Police: Caller warns of "massive shooting"

EUREKA, Calif - On January 5 at 8:57 a.m. the Eureka Police Department says they received an anonymous 911 call from a payphone on the 800 block of 4th Street. The call said "There's going to be a massive shooting in this town today, watch out" EPD officers are currently investigating the credibility and source of the call.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.