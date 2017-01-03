Point in Time count delayed

The Point in Time homeless count was delayed to Feb. 28 in order to recruit more volunteers, according to Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services senior program manager Sally Hewitt. The count was previously scheduled for Jan. 28, but Hewitt said that did not give students at both Humboldt State University and College of the Redwoods enough time to sign up.

