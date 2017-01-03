Planning commission forwards spending plan to Eureka council
Eureka Planning Commission members on Tuesday voted unanimously to forward a capital plan to the City Council that roughly outlines spending on infrastructure repairs. Among the fixes include the city's wastewater treatment plant and “problem” intersections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07)
|6 hr
|Jae
|384
|Cab Ride to Schenectady Please
|Mon
|Outta HEER
|1
|Palin Sells Souvenir Jockstrap Collection
|Jan 7
|auctioneer sneer
|1
|KS Wild rep Nurelle Harrigan haunted by RICOH case
|Jan 5
|Big dick Bob
|1
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Jan 4
|wipe out
|810
|red light moving around & above to the right of... (Jul '15)
|Jan 1
|Bonate
|2
|Skeleton found in rural Loleta (Sep '09)
|Jan 1
|El Donaldovitch
|32
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC