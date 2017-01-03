Planning commission forwards spending...

Planning commission forwards spending plan to Eureka council

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Times-Standard

Eureka Planning Commission members on Tuesday voted unanimously to forward a capital plan to the City Council that roughly outlines spending on infrastructure repairs. Among the fixes include the city's wastewater treatment plant and “problem” intersections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07) 6 hr Jae 384
Cab Ride to Schenectady Please Mon Outta HEER 1
Palin Sells Souvenir Jockstrap Collection Jan 7 auctioneer sneer 1
KS Wild rep Nurelle Harrigan haunted by RICOH case Jan 5 Big dick Bob 1
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) Jan 4 wipe out 810
red light moving around & above to the right of... (Jul '15) Jan 1 Bonate 2
News Skeleton found in rural Loleta (Sep '09) Jan 1 El Donaldovitch 32
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,287 • Total comments across all topics: 277,798,477

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC