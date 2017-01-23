Pickup truck driver crashes into College of the Redwoods library, attempts to steal ATM

On Saturday, January 21, 2017 at approximately 10:20 p.m. Humboldt County deputy sheriffs responded to the College of the Redwoods on Tompkins Hill Road in Eureka for a report of a burglary. CR security informed deputies that a white 2002 Dodge Ram pickup had intentionally crashed into a glass wall of the library.

