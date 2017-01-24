Pedestrian Killed in Eureka Crash
An 80-year-old Eureka woman was killed yesterday morning when she was hit by a pickup truck while crossing F Street. According to the Eureka Police Department, Maria Bosnar was in the crosswalk on F Street and had the walk signal at about 9:55 a.m. when a pickup truck turning left onto F Street from Harris struck her, causing fatal injuries.
