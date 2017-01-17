More windy, wet weather on the way

More windy, wet weather on the way

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Times-Standard

Wednesday saw a wet and windy system move over Humboldt County that knocked out power for thousands and dropped more than an inch of rain, but that's not all because another storm will hit starting Thursday and another, stronger system will hit Saturday night. According to National Weather Service Eureka meteorologist Brad Charboneau, the county has more rain, high winds, snow, possible flooding and big waves on the way during these next two storms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Forensic scientists say Dickson case is priority (Aug '08) 8 hr Darth 17
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) Thu painterdavegln 811
News Hash receives 11 years in prison (Jan '09) Jan 17 Debbie 87
News Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09) Jan 16 Callme TRUMP 69
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Jan 16 Hongdae Hunk 77
News Arcata man arrested after police recover missin... (Jul '08) Jan 13 Hogan68 22
JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07) Jan 10 Jae 384
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,554 • Total comments across all topics: 278,108,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC