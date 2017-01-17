Missing at-risk Hoopa woman returned home safe
On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 at around 4:15 p.m. the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office received a telephone call that at-risk missing person, Marilyn Jarnaghan had returned safely to her residence in Hoopa. Deputies contacted Marilyn at her residence and determined she was in good health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hash receives 11 years in prison (Jan '09)
|23 hr
|Debbie
|87
|Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09)
|Mon
|Callme TRUMP
|69
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Mon
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
|Arcata man arrested after police recover missin... (Jul '08)
|Jan 13
|Hogan68
|22
|JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07)
|Jan 10
|Jae
|384
|Cab Ride to Schenectady Please
|Jan 9
|Outta HEER
|1
|Palin Sells Souvenir Jockstrap Collection
|Jan 7
|auctioneer sneer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC