McKay forest opening on hold as count...

McKay forest opening on hold as county eyes access points

15 hrs ago

Some access points and trails for the McKay Tract Community Forest will require collaborations with local businesses and entities, according to Humboldt County Deputy Public Works Director Hank Seemann. The anticipated opening of Humboldt County's McKay Tract Community Forest is currently up in the air as county staff continues to develop workable access points and trail heads.

