Man convicted in 2015 arson at Eureka home
On January 19, 2017, a Humboldt County jury convicted Devin Lee James Schmidt, 24, of arson of an inhabited dwelling, which is a serious and violent offense under the California Penal Code. The case against Schmidt arose from a fire in a residence on Muncie Street in Eureka on November 3, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forensic scientists say Dickson case is priority (Aug '08)
|13 hr
|Darth
|17
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Thu
|painterdavegln
|811
|Hash receives 11 years in prison (Jan '09)
|Jan 17
|Debbie
|87
|Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09)
|Jan 16
|Callme TRUMP
|69
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
|Arcata man arrested after police recover missin... (Jul '08)
|Jan 13
|Hogan68
|22
|JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07)
|Jan 10
|Jae
|384
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC