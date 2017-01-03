Man arrested for breaking into Chase bank
Police arrested Paul Medina around 6 AM, after they say he broke a glass door and went inside Chase bank. Officers say a man driving near the corner of Crater Lake Avenue and Stevens street called police, after he saw Medina go inside.
