Macabre tales to be told

Thursday Read more: Times-Standard

Local storytelling spectre Carpathian will read the works of Edgar Allan Poe Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Old Town Coffee & Chocolates, 211 F St. in Eureka. In honor of his Poe's 208th birthday, Carpathian will read two of the American author's stories, “The Masque of the Red Death” and “The Tell Tale Heart.” A certain feathered friend may also make an appearance at the event.

