Leigl pleads not guilty to murder a third time

Yesterday

Nicholas Leigl pleaded not guilty Friday for the third time to charges of fatally stabbing a 14-year-old in December 2014. Prosecutors charged Leigl, 34, of Eureka with murder and accessory after the fact in what the Humboldt County District Attorney's office allege was a gang-related stabbing of Eureka teen Jesus Garcia-Romero.

Comments made yesterday: 31,905 • Total comments across all topics: 277,929,029

