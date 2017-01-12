Leigl pleads not guilty to murder a third time

Nicholas Leigl pleaded not guilty Friday for the third time to charges of fatally stabbing a 14-year-old in December 2014. Prosecutors charged Leigl, 34, of Eureka with murder and accessory after the fact in what the Humboldt County District Attorney's office allege was a gang-related stabbing of Eureka teen Jesus Garcia-Romero.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.