Judge orders prosecutors to provide e...

Judge orders prosecutors to provide evidence in Eureka police shooting case

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Times-Standard

A visiting judge at the Humboldt County Courthouse on Thursday ordered prosecutors to hand over evidence against the man accused of leading Eureka police on a chase that ended with officers firing more than 40 times. An attorney for Clayton Lasinski, 26, said their case was “stalled” as they waited for law enforcement to provide the evidence associated with the 15 charges - ranging from brandishing a gun at police to failing to yield at a stop sign - filed against the Southern Humboldt resident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08) 8 hr CarToonerville 134
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 22 hr Turk 812
News Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12) Jan 24 Dr Psych you 7
Omg, im stuck!! Jan 23 La Nauzia 3
News Forensic scientists say Dickson case is priority (Aug '08) Jan 20 Darth 17
News Hash receives 11 years in prison (Jan '09) Jan 17 Debbie 87
News Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09) Jan 16 Callme TRUMP 69
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. NASA
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,626 • Total comments across all topics: 278,319,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC