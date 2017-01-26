Judge orders prosecutors to provide evidence in Eureka police shooting case
A visiting judge at the Humboldt County Courthouse on Thursday ordered prosecutors to hand over evidence against the man accused of leading Eureka police on a chase that ended with officers firing more than 40 times. An attorney for Clayton Lasinski, 26, said their case was “stalled” as they waited for law enforcement to provide the evidence associated with the 15 charges - ranging from brandishing a gun at police to failing to yield at a stop sign - filed against the Southern Humboldt resident.
