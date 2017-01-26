Judge dismisses in-custody death laws...

Judge dismisses in-custody death lawsuit against Eureka police

Saturday

A federal judge dismissed a case against the Eureka Police Department filed by the mother of a man who died in custody from a reported methamphetamine overdose, the EPD announced Friday. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers dismissed the case Wednesday filed by Stephany Borges, the mother of 42-year-old Daren Borges, who died in a Humboldt County Jail in 2014 after being arrested near Seventh and D streets.

