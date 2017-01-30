Hundreds turn out in Eureka to support Planned Parenthood
About 270 people were in attendance early Friday morning at a breakfast in Eureka hosted by Planned Parenthood where speakers called on attendees to support the organization and others like it as it faces a challenge from Congress and the Trump administration. Keynote speaker J.J. Straight, the western regional field manager for Planned Parenthood, spoke to an audience that included North Coast Assemblyman Jim Wood, Humboldt County District Attorney Maggie Fleming and local city council members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08)
|Jan 27
|CarToonerville
|134
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Jan 27
|Turk
|812
|Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12)
|Jan 24
|Dr Psych you
|7
|Omg, im stuck!!
|Jan 23
|La Nauzia
|3
|Forensic scientists say Dickson case is priority (Aug '08)
|Jan 20
|Darth
|17
|Hash receives 11 years in prison (Jan '09)
|Jan 17
|Debbie
|87
|Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09)
|Jan 16
|Callme TRUMP
|69
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC