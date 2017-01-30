Hundreds turn out in Eureka to support Planned Parenthood

About 270 people were in attendance early Friday morning at a breakfast in Eureka hosted by Planned Parenthood where speakers called on attendees to support the organization and others like it as it faces a challenge from Congress and the Trump administration. Keynote speaker J.J. Straight, the western regional field manager for Planned Parenthood, spoke to an audience that included North Coast Assemblyman Jim Wood, Humboldt County District Attorney Maggie Fleming and local city council members.

