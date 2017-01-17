Humboldt Cup celebrates community bonds through cannabis
Humboldt County Cup founder Matt Smith-Caggiano stands within the Mateel Community Center in Redway on Saturday morning as the cup kicks off. Smith-Caggiano states that smaller events like the cup are an opportunity for the local community to build off one another regardless of whether they are involved with the cannabis industry.
