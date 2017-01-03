Humboldt Countya s New Yeara s baby born in Eureka
The first baby born in a Humboldt County hospital in 2017 was Zyire Powers who was born on New Year's day at 5:54 a.m. at 6 pounds 5 ounces and 19.5 inches tall. His mother, 24-year-old Kayla Powers, sat in a St. Joseph Hospital birthing center private room on Sunday afternoon recovering from labor.
