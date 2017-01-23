Golden Rule looks forward to next adventure
Helen Jaccard and Chuck DeWitt tabled for their Golden Rule Humboldt State University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute course on Sunday in Eureka. After months of taking shelter from rough seas in Oregon harbors the historic protest vessel the Golden Rule returned to Humboldt Bay earlier this month and already the crew is looking forward to more educational and awareness-raising adventures.
