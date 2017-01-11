Gas prices heading upward in 2017

Gas prices heading upward in 2017

Gas prices are heading upward again, according to experts, and could hit the low $3 range during the summer in Humboldt County. According to a news release from AAA, the average price of unleaded gas in Eureka is $2.88, up 11 cents from last month.

