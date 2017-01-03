First Fatal Car Crash of Year Suspected to Be DUI
A 52-year old Eureka man was Humboldt's first road death of 2017. The California Highway Patrol reports that at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 the man, who has not been named, rolled a GMC Sierra off Mountain View Road near Kneeland.
