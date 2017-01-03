Eureka seeks further court oversight of Squires properties in wake of shooting, staff concerns
The City of Eureka filed a Motion for Additional Receiver Authority or, in the Alternative, for Replacement of the Receiver, in the City of Eureka v. Squires litigation on December 28, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|6 min
|wipe out
|810
|red light moving around & above to the right of... (Jul '15)
|Jan 1
|Bonate
|2
|Skeleton found in rural Loleta (Sep '09)
|Jan 1
|El Donaldovitch
|32
|Cab Fare to La Paz?
|Jan 1
|trumpotang
|1
|CVS giving away free flu shots to uninsured cus... (Sep '10)
|Dec 31
|trailer park 4 tt...
|7
|Feb 3 Min Wage 2 B $15 a DAY
|Dec 31
|bonx boozzy
|1
|Review: Humboldt Dermatology - Anne S Carlisle MD (Feb '11)
|Dec 26
|Dill Dough Claws
|16
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC