Eureka Rescue Mission gets new bunk beds

Eureka Rescue Mission gets new bunk beds

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Times-Standard

A few months ago, local homeless advocate Betty Chinn contacted the Rotary Club of Eureka and said she had 20 bunk beds that were just delivered. She asked club members if they might be able to come by the Betty Chinn Family Shelter and assemble the units.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hash receives 11 years in prison (Jan '09) Tue Debbie 87
News Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09) Mon Callme TRUMP 69
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Mon Hongdae Hunk 77
News Arcata man arrested after police recover missin... (Jul '08) Jan 13 Hogan68 22
JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07) Jan 10 Jae 384
Cab Ride to Schenectady Please Jan 9 Outta HEER 1
Palin Sells Souvenir Jockstrap Collection Jan 7 auctioneer sneer 1
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,174 • Total comments across all topics: 278,025,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC