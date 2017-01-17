Eureka Rescue Mission gets new bunk beds
A few months ago, local homeless advocate Betty Chinn contacted the Rotary Club of Eureka and said she had 20 bunk beds that were just delivered. She asked club members if they might be able to come by the Betty Chinn Family Shelter and assemble the units.
