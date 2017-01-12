Eureka police, NAACP want to foster b...

Eureka police, NAACP want to foster better engagement

Liz Smith, president of the local branch of the NAACP, and Donna Landry bring the ceremony to a musical crescendo at the end of celebrating the dream of the Martin Luther King Jr. during last year's celebration at the Adorni Center. Liz Smith, new president of the Eureka branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People said her organization along with police in the city are continuing efforts to foster better relationships between the groups that, at least nationally, seem to be at odds.

