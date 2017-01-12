Eureka police arrest man who allegedly lit a truck on fire
A man was arrested by the Eureka Police Department on Tuesday night for suspected arson after a woman reported her truck had been lit on fire on the 300 block of P Street, according to Eureka Police Public Information Officer Brittany Powell. Dylan Anderson was arrested on a suspected arson charge after the caller reported Anderson had left her residence and then lit her truck on fire around 10:40 p.m. The fire had already been put out by the time the incident was reported, Powell said.
