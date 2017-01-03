Eureka museum seeks volunteers

Eureka museum seeks volunteers

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Times-Standard

When Connie Pavlick was looking for a place to volunteer after retiring from a career in teaching, she looked no further than the Morris Graves Museum of Art in Eureka. “I really love the building,” she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07) 1 hr Jae 384
Cab Ride to Schenectady Please Mon Outta HEER 1
Palin Sells Souvenir Jockstrap Collection Jan 7 auctioneer sneer 1
KS Wild rep Nurelle Harrigan haunted by RICOH case Jan 5 Big dick Bob 1
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) Jan 4 wipe out 810
red light moving around & above to the right of... (Jul '15) Jan 1 Bonate 2
News Skeleton found in rural Loleta (Sep '09) Jan 1 El Donaldovitch 32
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Humboldt County was issued at January 10 at 3:08PM PST

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,374 • Total comments across all topics: 277,793,084

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC