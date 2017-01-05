Eureka burglary victim finds loot, suspect on Craiglist
On Thursday, January 5, 2017 the Humboldt County Sheriff Office received a report of a burglary victim in the Eureka area in which the victim discovered his stolen property being offered for sale on Craigslist. Deputy Sheriff's and the victim made arrangements to meet the seller, 30 year old Anthony Joseph Holberg, at a designated location in Eureka.
