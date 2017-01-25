Eureka Budget Motel re-boarded, may be sold in coming months
The Budget Motel in Eureka was condemned in September but was re-secured again Tuesday morning after squatters possibly removed boards over doors or windows. Construction crews re-secured doors and windows of the Budget Motel in Eureka with plywood Tuesday morning after the barriers were taken down, possibly by squatters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12)
|Tue
|Dr Psych you
|7
|Omg, im stuck!!
|Jan 23
|La Nauzia
|3
|Forensic scientists say Dickson case is priority (Aug '08)
|Jan 20
|Darth
|17
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Jan 19
|painterdavegln
|811
|Hash receives 11 years in prison (Jan '09)
|Jan 17
|Debbie
|87
|Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09)
|Jan 16
|Callme TRUMP
|69
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC