Earthquake: Magnitude 3.3 quake strikes near Rio Dell, Calif.
A shallow magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Tuesday morning 13 miles from Rio Dell, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 8:23 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 18.6 miles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cab Ride to Schenectady Please
|19 hr
|Outta HEER
|1
|Palin Sells Souvenir Jockstrap Collection
|Jan 7
|auctioneer sneer
|1
|KS Wild rep Nurelle Harrigan haunted by RICOH case
|Jan 5
|Big dick Bob
|1
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Jan 4
|wipe out
|810
|red light moving around & above to the right of... (Jul '15)
|Jan 1
|Bonate
|2
|Skeleton found in rural Loleta (Sep '09)
|Jan 1
|El Donaldovitch
|32
|Cab Fare to La Paz?
|Jan 1
|trumpotang
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC