Earthquake: 3.0 quake strikes near Ferndale, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Wednesday afternoon 17 miles south-southwest of Ferndale, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 4:41 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 13.0 miles.

