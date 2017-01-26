County's Attempt to Depublish Scathing Legal Rebuke Denied
The California Supreme Court has rejected without comment Humboldt County Counsel Jeffrey Blanck's bid to have a scathing appellate opinion about his office's conduct depublished. The case centers on the county's legal fight against Carlotta couple Judy and Dick Magney, who successfully challenged attempts by Adult Protective Services and the Public Guardian's Office to override Dick Magney's legally binding advance directive in order to force medical treatment .
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Coast Journal Weekly Politics.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08)
|3 hr
|CarToonerville
|134
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|17 hr
|Turk
|812
|Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12)
|Jan 24
|Dr Psych you
|7
|Omg, im stuck!!
|Jan 23
|La Nauzia
|3
|Forensic scientists say Dickson case is priority (Aug '08)
|Jan 20
|Darth
|17
|Hash receives 11 years in prison (Jan '09)
|Jan 17
|Debbie
|87
|Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09)
|Jan 16
|Callme TRUMP
|69
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC