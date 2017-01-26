County's Attempt to Depublish Scathing Legal Rebuke Denied

The California Supreme Court has rejected without comment Humboldt County Counsel Jeffrey Blanck's bid to have a scathing appellate opinion about his office's conduct depublished. The case centers on the county's legal fight against Carlotta couple Judy and Dick Magney, who successfully challenged attempts by Adult Protective Services and the Public Guardian's Office to override Dick Magney's legally binding advance directive in order to force medical treatment .

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Coast Journal Weekly Politics.