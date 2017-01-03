County officials work to stop airport ant infestation
An Argentine ant infestation that plagued the overnight parking lot of the Humboldt County airport in McKinleyville in late November is now being controlled by Big Time Pest Control from Eureka. Humboldt County Public Works Director Tom Mattson said that over the past two weeks the ants were being dug out of the enclosed parking lot area where they were infesting cars that were left overnight at the airport.
