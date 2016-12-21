County meetings feature Southern Humboldt on Thursday
Thursday's regularly scheduled meeting of the Humboldt County Human Rights Commission will be featuring two guests: Humboldt County Undersheriff William Honsal and 2nd District Supervisor Estelle Fennell. Both are expected to engage the commission on issues including, but not limited to, Southern Humboldt.
