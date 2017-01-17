Community rallies against Trump rhetoric, seek unity
Stormy weather did not stop people from rallying in front of the Humboldt County Courthouse in Eureka during Friday morning's inauguration of President Donald Trump. Nearly 30 people gathered together to support “vulnerable communities” described as people of color, LGBTQ groups, people with disabilities and women.
