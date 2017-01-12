Community Connections: Get creative and so something

My good friend Cody's mom, a former educator, activist and all around good person, used to have an outgoing message on her answering machine that said, “Do what you can, do what you must, but please, do something.” This is a very simple, yet impactful statement. There are so many things to do be done, but the statement is often answered with: “What could I possibly do?” This is often the sentiment because not all of us have a platform to help out a person, group or cause, but it's really all about getting creative.

